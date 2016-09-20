Get More Value For Your 2017 B2B Marketing Budget With YouTube Optimization

It’s budget season in the Silicon Valley. How are you going to get edge in your marketing next year?
SaaS Marketing Is A Tough Environment
Competition in the B2B SaaS marketing world is fierce. And now that it’s time to plan the budget for next year, marketers are asking: Is there a way where we can get a significant edge on our competition without spending too much money?
My vote goes to optimizing the videos you’ve already posted to your YouTube channel.
Surprised?
YouTube is essentially a hybrid animal – in a way, it’s a lot like your blog. You can post a video and it can gain traction in Google search (and YouTube search) and stay highly ranked for certain terms for months or years after it was posted. On a weekly basis, 90 percent of your YouTube views will come from old videos, your “greatest hits” on the channel. For a feed-based platform like Facebook, 90% of your weekly organic views will come from videos posted in the same week – old Facebook videos won’t keep working for you without a paid component.
How Is YouTube Like Your Content Marketing Blog?
Videos, of course, are different than blogs in that they can be notably more expensive to plan and produce. Much like content marketing lead magnets such as white paper or guide, they can and should be used long after they are produced. YouTube can be a valuable content marketing tool if shot and optimized correctly.
But let’s focus on videos already uploaded for a moment. When you go through your YouTube analytics, you’ll likely see a few things: Some videos have little or no views. Some old videos are getting more traffic than new videos – and these videos may be out of date. Some videos are not getting good watch time. Some videos may have been uploaded, but from a quick in the system weren’t even pushed live. Videos may be in less-than-optimally named playlists, too few playlists, or no playlists at all. Videos may have no keyword tags, or poor headlines. Videos may not have good call-to-actions in the descriptions – or they may not have descriptions at all.
Upgrade Thumbnails For Better Suggested Videos
And, most importantly, the thumbnail images may not have a common theme, so that customers interested in your products can quickly find and watch several of your videos, instead of being lured away to videos not your own.
These are all common problems, but they can be easily remedied with a systematic YouTube channel optimization. If you solve these problems, and your competitor doesn’t you win. You’ll get more views with better engagement than the other team. You’ll get better leads, and will convert on more of them through marketing attribution of the links to your website.
YouTube Is Great For Content Marketing
YouTube is a very legitimate part of the content marketing portion of the customer journey, one that shouldn’t be overlooked. And the beauty of it is, if you can properly re-optimize the valuable YouTube videos you’ve already made, you’re essentially just re-using assets you’ve already made and approved – and actually getting to work better than they did the first time.
There’s another option, of course – you can just give up on YouTube altogether. But that seems a bit drastic, doesn’t it?