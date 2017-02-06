Harnessing the Power of ‘You’ in YouTube: a TubeBuddy/HEY.com Study

Published: February 7, 2017
After an in-depth study (a joint effort of TubeBuddy and HEY.com), authors Dane Golden and Phil Starkovich have found that saying the word “you” just once in the first 5 seconds of a YouTube video can increase overall views by 66%. And views can increase by 97% – essentially doubling the viewcount – if “you” is said twice in the first 5 seconds (see table on page 22 of the study).
And “you” affects more than YouTube views. We also learned that simply saying “you” just once in the first 5 seconds of a video is likely to increase likes per view by approximately 66%, and overall engagements per view by about 68%.
We discovered these insights – and many more – after carefully studying the data from 30,000 YouTube videos. We used median values and ratios to compare videos that did say “you” in various ways during the first 30 seconds versus videos that did not say “you” at all in that period.
These findings show a clear advantage for videos that begin with a phrase such as: “Today I’m going to show you how to improve your XYZ.”
Importantly, this study shows video creators and businesses how to make more money with YouTube. With the word “you,” YouTubers can double their advertising revenue, ecommerce companies can drive more website clicks, apps can drive more downloads, and B2B services and SaaS platforms can improve lead generation. And for consumer brands, “you” can mean more cost-effective campaigns,derived from better-engaged viewers of both paid- and non-paid efforts.