Why Do These YouTube Channels Get 100% Suggested Videos?

I’ve discovered that there are at least 37 YouTube channels for large brands that get 100% suggested videos to their own channel’s videos. As you may know, this incredible benefit is not guaranteed to any other channel – no other YouTube channel is even guaranteed one suggested video. This is essentially millions of dollars of free advertising for these brands, because no other channels are able to compete for the attention of these viewers on the watch page.
What are suggested videos? They are the other videos that appear on the right side of the page when you are watching a video on the “watch page.” This is where 70% of traffic comes from on YouTube (not, as some believe, from YouTube search, which is also important, but less so).
While I appreciate that YouTube is a business and they can do whatever they choose, I believe this sets a bad example by creating an uneven playing field for other brands. I believe this practice should be discontinued, so I have made this video to call attention to it.
Here’s a playlist of videos on channels that have 100% suggested videos
Here are the YouTube channels I’ve found with 100% suggested videos:
- AT&T https://www.youtube.com/user/ShareATT
- CHANEL https://www.youtube.com/user/CHANEL
- Christian Dior https://www.youtube.com/user/Dior
- Coca Cola https://www.youtube.com/user/cocacola
- CVS Health https://www.youtube.com/user/CVSPharmacyVideos
- Dove U.S. https://www.youtube.com/user/doveunitedstates
- Emirates https://www.youtube.com/user/EMIRATES
- Expedia https://www.youtube.com/user/Expedia
- Google https://www.youtube.com/user/Google
- YouTube Advertisers https://www.youtube.com/user/advertise
- HP Graphic Arts https://www.youtube.com/user/HPGraphicArts
- Intel https://www.youtube.com/user/channelintel
- JC Penney https://www.youtube.com/user/jcpenney
- Logitech https://www.youtube.com/user/logitech
- Lowes https://www.youtube.com/user/Lowes
- Mormon Channel https://www.youtube.com/user/MormonMessages
- Canal Mormon https://www.youtube.com/user/MormonMessagesSPA
- Nike https://www.youtube.com/user/nike
- Nike Basketball https://www.youtube.com/user/nikebasketball
- Nike Football https://www.youtube.com/user/NikeFootball
- Nike Skateboarding https://www.youtube.com/user/nikeskateboarding
- Nike Soccer https://www.youtube.com/user/NikeFootball
- Nike Women https://www.youtube.com/user/NikeWomen
- Nintendo https://www.youtube.com/user/Nintendo
- Oracle https://www.youtube.com/user/Oracle
- Pepsi https://www.youtube.com/user/Pepsi
- Salesforce https://www.youtube.com/user/salesforce
- Salesforce Marketing Cloud https://www.youtube.com/user/MarketingCloudVideo
- Dreamforce Video https://www.youtube.com/user/dreamforce
- SAP https://www.youtube.com/user/SAP
- Symantec https://www.youtube.com/user/symantec
- Toyota USA https://www.youtube.com/user/ToyotaUSA
- TripAdvisor https://www.youtube.com/user/TripAdvisor
- VMware https://www.youtube.com/user/vmwaretv
- Walmart https://www.youtube.com/user/Walmart
- Windows https://www.youtube.com/user/WindowsVideos
- Internet Explorer https://www.youtube.com/user/internetexplorer
Dane Golden is CEO of HEY.com, a video content marketing agency. His mission is to help brands get viewers to come back to their videos again and again through use of helpful how-to content, driving loyalty, conversion and ROI. Please connect with Dane on social media using the links below: