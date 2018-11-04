VIDEO CONTENT MARKETING TIPS

Why Do These YouTube Channels Get 100% Suggested Videos?

 

I’ve discovered that there are at least 37 YouTube channels for large brands that get 100% suggested videos to their own channel’s videos. As you may know, this incredible benefit is not guaranteed to any other channel – no other YouTube channel is even guaranteed one suggested video. This is essentially millions of dollars of free advertising for these brands, because no other channels are able to compete for the attention of these viewers on the watch page.

What are suggested videos? They are the other videos that appear on the right side of the page when you are watching a video on the “watch page.” This is where 70% of traffic comes from on YouTube (not, as some believe, from YouTube search, which is also important, but less so).

While I appreciate that YouTube is a business and they can do whatever they choose, I believe this sets a bad example by creating an uneven playing field for other brands. I believe this practice should be discontinued, so I have made this video to call attention to it.

Here are the YouTube channels I’ve found with 100% suggested videos:

  1. AT&T https://www.youtube.com/user/ShareATT
  2. CHANEL https://www.youtube.com/user/CHANEL
  3. Christian Dior https://www.youtube.com/user/Dior
  4. Coca Cola https://www.youtube.com/user/cocacola
  5. CVS Health https://www.youtube.com/user/CVSPharmacyVideos
  6. Dove U.S. https://www.youtube.com/user/doveunitedstates
  7. Emirates https://www.youtube.com/user/EMIRATES
  8. Expedia https://www.youtube.com/user/Expedia
  9. Google https://www.youtube.com/user/Google
  10. YouTube Advertisers https://www.youtube.com/user/advertise
  11. HP Graphic Arts https://www.youtube.com/user/HPGraphicArts
  12. Intel https://www.youtube.com/user/channelintel
  13. JC Penney https://www.youtube.com/user/jcpenney
  14. Logitech https://www.youtube.com/user/logitech
  15. Lowes https://www.youtube.com/user/Lowes
  16. Mormon Channel https://www.youtube.com/user/MormonMessages
  17. Canal Mormon https://www.youtube.com/user/MormonMessagesSPA
  18. Nike https://www.youtube.com/user/nike
  19. Nike Basketball https://www.youtube.com/user/nikebasketball
  20. Nike Football https://www.youtube.com/user/NikeFootball
  21. Nike Skateboarding https://www.youtube.com/user/nikeskateboarding
  22. Nike Soccer https://www.youtube.com/user/NikeFootball
  23. Nike Women https://www.youtube.com/user/NikeWomen
  24. Nintendo https://www.youtube.com/user/Nintendo
  25. Oracle https://www.youtube.com/user/Oracle
  26. Pepsi https://www.youtube.com/user/Pepsi
  27. Salesforce https://www.youtube.com/user/salesforce
  28. Salesforce Marketing Cloud https://www.youtube.com/user/MarketingCloudVideo
  29. Dreamforce Video https://www.youtube.com/user/dreamforce
  30. SAP https://www.youtube.com/user/SAP
  31. Symantec https://www.youtube.com/user/symantec
  32. Toyota USA https://www.youtube.com/user/ToyotaUSA
  33. TripAdvisor https://www.youtube.com/user/TripAdvisor
  34. VMware https://www.youtube.com/user/vmwaretv
  35. Walmart https://www.youtube.com/user/Walmart
  36. Windows https://www.youtube.com/user/WindowsVideos
  37. Internet Explorer https://www.youtube.com/user/internetexplorer
