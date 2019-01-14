How To Make A YouTube Video If You’re In A Bad Mood

Here’s how you can make a YouTube video if you’re in a bad mood (or decide that you shouldn’t make a video at all).
WHY DO THIS:
If you’re a marketer or business owner, you may need to be on camera for a video on a day that you’re in a bad mood. Maybe you didn’t sleep well. Maybe you recent got in an argument. Or, maybe some part of the business is having a problem.
THE GOAL:
- Learn how to decide if you should go on camera, or perhaps postpone.
- If you’re a video content marketer, maybe you can turn a negative into a positive by sharing your business problem.
BEFORE YOU BEGIN:
- Know that everyone has bad days.
- Do a quick assessment of the degree of your problem: Are you in too bad a mood to go on camera at all? Then try to reschedule it and skip the rest of these steps.
WHAT YOU’LL NEED:
- The ability to take a few minutes to do a deeper self-assessment.
THE STEPS:
- Ask yourself: Can you give it a try? You might not be in as bad shape as you think, and you can always delete the video.
- Ask yourself: Can you turn whatever problem you have into a learning situation? As content marketers learn to be more open about sharing company challenges, maybe this might be a way to share challenges with your customers, and share how you hope to overcome them. Sharing problems can build community and empathy. Your humanity is a differentiator between you and your competition. Video and honesty can build strong bonds with your customer.
- Ask yourself: Would it be valuable to have a video of yourself in a bad mood for you own private, personal reference? This can give you a mirror into your own presentation challenges, or possibly offer a way to psych yourself up to give a good presentation even when you’re having a bad day. You may surprise yourself.
- If the answer to these questions is no, then you are in a really bad mood! That’s OK, it happens to everyone. Just take a rain check and reschedule.
RESULTS:
If you’re in a bad mood and need to make a video, now you know how to either push on through, or try another day.
YOU’RE DONE!
