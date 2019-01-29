VIDEO CONTENT MARKETING TIPS

How To Write Better YouTube Titles in 2019

How To Write Better YouTube Titles in 2019

Here’s how you can increase clicks to your YouTube videos by making better titles.

WHY DO THIS?

If you’re trying to market your company by giving helpful how-to videos, you want to write better titles to get more clicks to your videos.

THE GOAL:

Get a better click-through percentage by writing better YouTube titles.

 

Watch the video on YouTube

BEFORE YOU BEGIN:

  1. Know that titles never stand alone, but are always paired with thumbnails.
  2. Titles are tied to the topic. If the title is properly written, but the topic doesn’t interest the viewer, the video is unlikely to get the click.
  3. Title-thumbnails also are competing with many other videos at all times, so they have to get attention and be easy to read quickly.
  4. On mobile, where most people watch, viewers see only about the first 20 to 35 characters.
  5. Titles should complement any text on the thumbnail, not duplicate it.
  6. For titles to get clicked on in search, they should be very close to the terms people search for.
  7. Know that even if the customer loves your brand, they may not care about your videos.
  8. Titles that show your customers how to do something in your expertise will build the viewership of your video and channel.

WHAT YOU’LL NEED:

  1. To brainstorm a list of topics you know about and that people are searching for.
  2. Free tools like YouTube autocomplete (for narrow terms) and Google Trends (for broad subjects) to test topic popularity.
  3. Paid tools like TubeBuddy, VidIQ or MorningFame to research granular topic popularity and their relevance to your channel.

THE STEPS:

  1. In YouTube’s search bar, type in variations of the keyword phrase for your title and words like “How-to,” “DIY,” “tutorial” and “hack.” Make many combinations, writing down what order these phrases come up in. The higher ranking the phrase, the more it gets searched for.
  2. Using TubeBuddy, VidIQ or MorningFame tools, determine how much competition there is for these terms, and how likely your video is to do well.
  3. Make a video that very closely aligns with the terms people are searching for, that is also within your area of expertise.
  4. Ideally the title is less than 5 words or so, but can be a little longer.
  5. Narrow terms have a better chance of getting clicks from the specific person who’s looking for that topic. This means that if you want a lot of views, you’ll likely need to find a way to do a lot of videos cheaply.

RESULTS:

Now your videos will get a higher click-through percentage and your videos will be on their way to building your channel

YOU’RE DONE!

Relevant Topics:

How To Get Clickable YouTube Thumbnails

 

Dane Golden
Dane Golden

Dane Golden is CEO of HEY.com, a video content marketing agency. His mission is to help brands get viewers to come back to their videos again and again through use of helpful how-to content, driving loyalty, conversion and ROI. Please connect with Dane on social media using the links below:

https://hey.com
Tags:,

Get the HEY.com
Video Content Marketing Newsletter

Thanks!

Something went wrong.

We don't spam.