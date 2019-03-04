DIY Office YouTube Studio Setup

If you want to build a cheap YouTube video production studio in your office, here’s a studio tour of what we’re currently doing at HEY.com.
WHY DO THIS?
You might have several people in your office who would like to shoot videos. This way, many people can easily shoot videos with their own phones – the rest of the equipment is already provided.
TRANSCRIPT (PRODUCT LINKS AT BOTTOM):
So you want to build your own video studio, on the cheap, at your office, and you don’t want to spend a lot of money, today I’m going to show you how. Hey, this is Dane Golden from HEY.com, this is the channel where we help you get more business from YouTube, so start by hitting that subscribe button, and click the bell to get notified.
So you want to have a good studio at your office, but you don’t want to spend any money, well neither do I, who wants to spend money if they don’t have to. I want to show you my new studio where I’ve spent very little money, I’ve made this here at the coworking of WeWork, where I work in Portland, Oregon, and I’ve made this for everyone in the building to share my own equipment, and I wanted to show you what I set up.
So, first you have the background, and this is a gray, muslin background, it’s a 10 by 20. And this, I think this background cost me about $40. And we have, I want to show you the clips that we put it on here, so we put this on with these clips, got to have a clip like that to put it on, what’s a tall, what I’ve made it into roughly a nine foot tall screen, and better to have sandbags down below, but, well see I don’t really have any. So, might want to get some of those. And I also have a white background underneath this background, in case somebody wants to use that. Now anyone can come in here, and use this studio, in the building.
I have these very cheap white umbrellas, and I switched out the compact fluorescents for LEDs. They don’t get hot, these are super white LEDs, they don’t get hot, and if someone who doesn’t know how to use a studio knocks it over, no big deal, right, no big deal. So I have two of those lights over here, and then I have my tripod. Now this I think is a 75-inch tripod, and, you can see there, the reason is, is you want to be shooting at a down angle, you can see here, this is a down angle, and this is more complementary angle than just shooting up my nose, and seeing my double chin here, that’s not very attractive. So that’s nice to have, but also you can see I’ve added this shoe here, so anyone can add their phone on to that. Now I have ring light here, now a lot of you YouTubers use this ring light, and this is really good for most people but not if you have glasses, because you can see here, it’s just going to work, too much reflection if you have glasses like me, so bad idea.
Now, what else do we have here, we have, I bought this bistro table here, to put my laptop on, you also have to have your herbal tea, because, if you’re going to be talking a lot, you want to have a good voice. Now, you can hear there’s a lot of echo here in this room, and that’s because there’s a lot of hard surfaces, right. We have all this glass behind me, and I am going to show you how I put up blankets, all around, my friend Brighton West taught me how to do this. And he taught me a special knot, as well. Now take a look at this knot here. Now you can see, it goes around once, and then you put another knot through it, and then these twist ties become a hook. And so we’re going to use these simple packing blankets that I got on Amazon, and we’re going to use those to muffle some of the noise, and also prevent you from being distracted from the other offices. This is a day off from the office where I’m filming this, so not a lot of people, but nevertheless, you don’t want to do this.
Now sometimes you have a problem in an office, like you have central vents, like this one here, and you may be able to hear that, well that’s very distracting to me, and I don’t like that, hopefully you can’t hear that, but, sometimes you just have to work with it, but, you want to use what space you have, and if you have an empty office, this might be the type of thing that you want to use.
If you’re shooting five videos in a day, like I might, you might want to not be wearing the same shirt every time. So you may want to come with extra wardrobe, right. So here’s my wardrobe bag, with a few extra shirts in there. Now what other equipment might you want. I’m using currently this mic, which I got on BH Photo, they don’t sell it on Amazon. And, this is for a phone.
Here’s some twist ties, which I showed you how to use those. And then, how am I going to hang these blankets, when I don’t want to make any holes in the wall, again, Brighton West showed me how to use these suction cups, and you hang the suction cups on the glass wall, and then you hang the blanket on top of the wall, now, there’s still some echo, and there’s only so much you can do. So now you can see what it looks like, with the blankets hung up all around the room, a little bit less echo. You can see how the hooks are, on these blankets. And that’s how you do that.
Now what are some of my other trick of the trade you have to have in the studio? This is again, this is just during production, none of this is post-production. I have ChapStick, because if you’re talking a lot, like I am, you may get lips that are chapped or dry, and you don’t want to be doing this, throughout the video. Also, you don’t want anything in your teeth. You might have some gum, or just a toothbrush and toothpaste, you bring to work, so you, your mouth feels good. And I’m going to put this all in the comments area, in case you want to buy some of that. Leave me a comment to tell me what you think, and what other types of equipment you use. I’ll see you in the next video.
HERE’S THE EQUIPMENT WE USE IN OUR STUDIO:
- iPhone 8
- Rode VideoMic Me-L Directional Microphone for iOS Devices
- Ultimaxx Lightweight Portable Camera Tripod Stand
- Vastar Universal Smartphone Tripod Adapter Cell Phone Holder
- Neewer 10x20ft Grey Muslin Backdrop
- Julius Studio 10x20ft White Muslin Backdrop
- LimoStudio Photo Video Studio 10ft Adjustable Muslin Background Backdrop Support System Stand
- WORKPRO 16-Piece Spring Clamp Set
- Sandbags for holding stand
- Neewer 18″ LED Ring Light
- Emart Photography Umbrella Lighting Kit
- GE Lighting Refresh LED HD 17-watt Daylight, 2-Pack
- Bistro Table
- Cheap Moving Blankets
- Zip ties
- GUM Travel Toothbrush
- Heavy Duty Vacuum Suction Cup Hooks
- Portland Bee Balm, Beeswax Based Lip Balm
- Garment bag
Dane Golden is CEO of HEY.com, a video content marketing agency. His mission is to help brands get viewers to come back to their videos again and again through use of helpful how-to content, driving loyalty, conversion and ROI. Please connect with Dane on social media using the links below: