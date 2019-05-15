How To Embed A YouTube Playlist On A Blog

Here’s how you can embed a playlist of several videos on a website or WordPress blog.
WHY DO THIS?
With YouTube playlists, you can get more views and show videos in the succession that you want them to see.
THE FACTS:
- Playlists can be either on YouTube and embedded in a website.
- The playlist ID is the code in the URL that comes after the ampersand list equals plus the long number – it looks like this: &list= and then the number.
THE STEPS:
- In the place of the video ID after embed/, substitute videoseries?list=, then paste the playlist ID after the =
- Paste that code into your blog.
- The video on the blog post will play continuously.
OR:
- Go to the video’s Share button
- Click embed
- Copy the code.
- Replace the video ID number with videoseries?list= and then the long ID number that is the playlist.
- Embed it into the webpage.
- The video on the blog post will play continuously.
EXAMPLE:
This is the code for the embedded playlist below:
<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/videoseries?list=PLRiOTYOXvFzaARHOdX5Q7aw70NLaIMPem” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>
Dane Golden is CEO of HEY.com, a video content marketing agency. His mission is to help brands get viewers to come back to their videos again and again through use of helpful how-to content, driving loyalty, conversion and ROI. Please connect with Dane on social media using the links below: