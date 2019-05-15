VIDEO MARKETING VALUE

How To Embed A YouTube Playlist On A Blog

Here’s how you can embed a playlist of several videos on a website or WordPress blog.

WHY DO THIS?

With YouTube playlists, you can get more views and show videos in the succession that you want them to see.

THE FACTS:

  1. Playlists can be either on YouTube and embedded in a website.
  2. The playlist ID is the code in the URL that comes after the ampersand list equals plus the long number – it looks like this: &list= and then the number.

THE STEPS:

  1. In the place of the video ID after embed/, substitute videoseries?list=, then paste the playlist ID after the =
  2. Paste that code into your blog.
  3. The video on the blog post will play continuously.

OR:

  1. Go to the video’s Share button
  2. Click embed
  3. Copy the code.
  4. Replace the video ID number with videoseries?list= and then the long ID number that is the playlist.
  5. Embed it into the webpage.
  6. The video on the blog post will play continuously.

EXAMPLE:

This is the code for the embedded playlist below:

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/videoseries?list=PLRiOTYOXvFzaARHOdX5Q7aw70NLaIMPem” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

