How To Embed Your YouTube Video On LinkedIN Article

So, what’s the big deal about embedding a YouTube video on a LinkedIn blog post? Why would you do this? Well, for one, it makes your LinkedIn blog post better and these are searchable blog posts, some people call them Pulse, some people call blog posts, some people call them articles, they’re all the same thing. It’s the long-form thing that you can do with your LinkedIn profile. And when someone’s looking at your profile, those show up prominently so it looks good if you’ve said something about your industry and you have a voice and an opinion and have some knowledge to offer because if somebody wants to connect with you, they want to know that you know what you’re talking about.
So let’s say you have written one of these blog posts and you want to know how to do it. Well, it’s pretty simple to embed a YouTube video. First, what you do is you take the YouTube video URL and then you go into the blog post while you’re editing it and you put your cursor right before one of the paragraphs where you’ve edited and you’ll see this little box here and then you just copy and paste the URL to the YouTube video and hit enter and it’s done.
I do this on my LinkedIn articles because I want to enhance the LinkedIn article, but also because I want people to see my videos, as well. And it gives them two dimensions. They read or they can watch or they can do both depending on what interests them and what their favorite medium is. It doesn’t matter to me, I just care that I can communicate with them and add something of value for them professionally.
So the free, secret bonus tip: maybe it’s something that’s a reverse tip because it’s something you can’t do, but you should know this, it’s that you can not embed a LinkedIn video on a LinkedIn article. Why not? I don’t know why not. They just don’t allow that. So, don’t bother trying because as of today, now this may change in the future, you can not embed LinkedIn video on a LinkedIn blog post. You can embed a YouTube video, you can embed a Vimeo video and couple of others.
