How To Grow Your DIY Product on YouTube (Business of Video Podcast)

Thanks to Owen Video and Nick Nimmin for having me on The Business of Video Podcast.
GROW SALES OF DIY PRODUCT
We talked about how you can grow sales for your DIY product on YouTube, whether you sell into a store like Home Depot or AutoZone, or just sell through your e-commerce store. The principles are the same.
HOW-TO VIDEOS WIN THE DAY
In this case study, we talked about our client Metal Rescue (Workshop Hero), and how we helped them grow their YouTube channel by doing how-to videos that help people searching on Google and YouTube to solve a problem.
SIDE-BY-SIDE COMPARISON
Metal Rescue is a de-rusting agent that is non-toxic, and you can use with your bare hands. But most rust-removal searches are about how to remove rust with vinegar or Coca-Cola. So Metal Rescue did a video that took on the cheaper alternatives and showed that theirs was the most reliable and non-acidic choice for restoring your metal products at home, at work, or in the garage. Metal Rescue doesn’t degrade the metal surface, works quicker, and doesn’t re-rust as quickly as the almost-free versions.
BEFORE AND AFTER VIDEOS
This is a great case study for any company with a DIY product. YouTube is great at showing “before and after” results, and showing customers how to use your product.
Additionally, YouTube is a great place to get traffic. If your video ranks high in YouTube search for how to solve a problem, it could also rank high on Google for how to solve the same problem. But if you’re a potential customer who wants to learn how to do something, video is the most demonstrative of media, and YouTube is the most searchable of the social video platforms.
