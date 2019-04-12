How To Remove Wrinkles from A Video Background

WHAT YOU’LL FIND OUT:
Here’s how you can remove wrinkles from a muslin video backdrop.
WHY DO THIS?
Wrinkles generally are distracting to your video presentation. But even when you buy a new backdrop, iron it, or get it pressed at the dry cleaners, it creases very easily. But if you use this method, it will stay wrinkle free.
THE GOAL:
Remove wrinkles from this visible part of a muslin backdrop.
BEFORE YOU BEGIN, KNOW THIS:
- A steam iron can also work (affiliate link).
- At our office, we were asked to not use a steam iron due to fire alert concerns in a historic building. So instead we used hot water in a squirt bottle (affiliate link).
THE STEPS:
- Hang your muslin backdrop where you want it. Clamp as needed.
- Pour hot water into a coffee cup.
- Take the top off your plastic squirt bottle and put it into the sink.
- Pour hot water from the coffee cup into the squirt bottle. It’s OK if some spills, as long as you don’t get any hot water onto your hands. Careful!
- Repeat water until your plastic squirt bottle is mostly filled. Then add a bit of cold water so it’s not too hot too touch.
- Spray liberally on muslin backdrop until it’s entirely wet.
- Wait one day for backdrop to dry.
- If wrinkles remain, repeat process.
RESULTS:
Now you have a backdrop that is free of wrinkles and creases.
Dane Golden is CEO of HEY.com, a video content marketing agency.