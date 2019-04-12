HEY.com - Video Marketing Value

How To Remove Wrinkles from A Video Background

WHAT YOU’LL FIND OUT:

Here’s how you can remove wrinkles from a muslin video backdrop.

WHY DO THIS?

Wrinkles generally are distracting to your video presentation. But even when you buy a new backdrop, iron it, or get it pressed at the dry cleaners, it creases very easily. But if you use this method, it will stay wrinkle free.

THE GOAL:

Remove wrinkles from this visible part of a muslin backdrop.

BEFORE YOU BEGIN, KNOW THIS:

  1. A steam iron can also work (affiliate link).
  2. At our office, we were asked to not use a steam iron due to fire alert concerns in a historic building. So instead we used hot water in a squirt bottle (affiliate link).

THE STEPS:

  1. Hang your muslin backdrop where you want it. Clamp as needed.
  2. Pour hot water into a coffee cup.
  3. Take the top off your plastic squirt bottle and put it into the sink.
  4. Pour hot water from the coffee cup into the squirt bottle. It’s OK if some spills, as long as you don’t get any hot water onto your hands. Careful!
  5. Repeat water until your plastic squirt bottle is mostly filled. Then add a bit of cold water so it’s not too hot too touch.
  6. Spray liberally on muslin backdrop until it’s entirely wet.
  7. Wait one day for backdrop to dry.
  8. If wrinkles remain, repeat process.

RESULTS:

Now you have a backdrop that is free of wrinkles and creases.

