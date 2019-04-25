TOP 5 YOUTUBE ANALYTICS:
- Realtime: This tells you how videos are doing in the last 48 hours.
- Audience Retention: This tells you when viewers abandon your videos.
- Traffic Sources: This tells you where traffic is coming from – YouTube Search, YouTube Advertising, Suggested Videos, Browse Features. If you’re doing too much paid.
- Subscribers: If a popular video is not driving subscribers, why not?
- Click-Through Rate: This ranks how many people click on a video because of a combination of factors, topic, title, thumbnail, and your channel reputation.
WHAT IS THIS?
YouTube Analytics are important, but you don’t have to know all of them. Today I’m going to give you my Top 5 YouTube analytics to know if your videos and channel are healthy.
WHY DO THIS?
While it’s easier think that YouTube views are the only metric that matters, it’s just not true. If you want to know how to grow your channel and spend less money on paid media, you have to know your YouTube analytics. But there’s a lot of potentially confusing info. So instead we’re boiling it down for you.
THE FACTS:
- YouTube views are the most popular, but most misunderstood metric online. Most people don’t know that views can be created by paid media, and yet those types of views may have low value.
- YouTube doesn’t rank videos higher if they have more views. Instead, they rank videos if they get watched longer and more organically, and a number of other factors.
- If you don’t know your analytics, you’re flying blind on YouTube.
BEFORE YOU BEGIN:
1. Find Your Unique YouTube Video ID
The unique, 11-character YouTube video ID comes after the “watch?v=” in a video URL. You will need this for the following links. Replace “REPLACE_VIDEO_ID” with your unique video ID.
For this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tN34SYoJKsM
the YouTube Video ID is: tN34SYoJKsM
2. You will also need your channel ID:
For HEY.com our channel is https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZqeW7PNrsKTp-bSYQE1Bew
To find your 24-character channel ID, go to one of your video watch pages. Then click on your channel icon under the video. The resulting URL will include the Channel ID at the end. In URLs the code appears twice.
LINKS TO TOP 5 ANALYTICS
(COPY AND PASTE, THEN BOOKMARK)
1. REALTIME
a) Realtime last 48 hours by top videos:
https://studio.youtube.com/channel/REPLACE_CHANNEL_ID/analytics/tab-overview/period-4_weeks/explore?entityType=CHANNEL&entityId=REPLACE_CHANNEL_ID&timePeriod=4_weeks&exploreType=LATEST_ACTIVITY
b) Realtime last 48 hours by latest videos:
https://www.youtube.com/analytics?o=U&ar=2#dt=nt,fe=18008,fr=lw-001,fs=17981;fc=0,fcr=0,r=realtime,rbd=4,rsc=1
c) Realtime Individual Video (replace 1 video ID instance with your video ID) https://www.youtube.com/analytics?o=U&ar=2#dt=nt,fe=18008,fr=lw-001,fs=17981;fc=0,fcr=0,fi=v-REPLACE_VIDEO_ID,r=realtime,rpr=d
2. AUDIENCE RETENTION (INDIVIDUAL VIDEO – replace 1 video ID instance with your video ID)
https://studio.youtube.com/video/tN34SYoJKsM/analytics/tab-overview/period-since_publish/explore?utm_campaign=upgrade&utm_medium=sidebar_button&utm_source=NONE&entityType=VIDEO&entityId=REPLACE_VIDEO_ID&timePeriod=4_weeks&exploreType=AUDIENCE_RETENTION
3. TRAFFIC SOURCES (INDIVIDUAL VIDEO – replace 2 video ID instances with your video ID)
https://studio.youtube.com/video/REPLACE_VIDEO_ID/analytics/tab-reach_viewers/period-since_publish/explore?entityType=VIDEO&entityId=REPLACE_VIDEO_ID&timePeriod=lifetime&exploreType=TABLE_AND_CHART&chartType=LINE_CHART&metric=WATCH_TIME&granularity=DAY&t_metrics[]=VIDEO_THUMBNAIL_IMPRESSIONS&t_metrics[]=VIDEO_THUMBNAIL_IMPRESSIONS_VTR&t_metrics[]=VIEWS&t_metrics[]=AVERAGE_WATCH_TIME&t_metrics[]=WATCH_TIME&dimension=TRAFFIC_SOURCE_TYPE&o_column=WATCH_TIME&o_direction=ANALYTICS_ORDER_DIRECTION_DESC
4. SUBSCRIBERS
https://studio.youtube.com/channel/REPLACE_CHANNEL_ID/analytics/tab-build_audience/period-4_weeks/explore?entityType=CHANNEL&entityId=REPLACE_CHANNEL_ID&timePeriod=4_weeks&exploreType=TABLE_AND_CHART&chartType=LINE_CHART&metric=SUBSCRIBERS_NET_CHANGE&granularity=DAY&t_metrics[]=WATCH_TIME&t_metrics[]=VIEWS&t_metrics[]=ESTIMATED_UNIQUE_VIEWERS&t_metrics[]=AVERAGE_VIEWS_PER_VIEWER&t_metrics[]=SUBSCRIBERS_NET_CHANGE&v_metrics[]=WATCH_TIME&v_metrics[]=VIEWS&v_metrics[]=ESTIMATED_UNIQUE_VIEWERS&v_metrics[]=AVERAGE_VIEWS_PER_VIEWER&v_metrics[]=SUBSCRIBERS_NET_CHANGE&dimension=VIDEO&o_column=SUBSCRIBERS_NET_CHANGE&o_direction=ANALYTICS_ORDER_DIRECTION_DESC
5. CLICK-THROUGH RATE
https://studio.youtube.com/channel/REPLACE_CHANNEL_ID/analytics/tab-reach_viewers/period-4_weeks/explore?entityType=CHANNEL&entityId=REPLACE_CHANNEL_ID&timePeriod=4_weeks&exploreType=TABLE_AND_CHART&chartType=LINE_CHART&metric=VIDEO_THUMBNAIL_IMPRESSIONS_VTR&granularity=DAY&t_metrics[]=VIDEO_THUMBNAIL_IMPRESSIONS&t_metrics[]=VIDEO_THUMBNAIL_IMPRESSIONS_VTR&t_metrics[]=VIEWS&t_metrics[]=WATCH_TIME&t_metrics[]=ESTIMATED_UNIQUE_VIEWERS&v_metrics[]=VIDEO_THUMBNAIL_IMPRESSIONS&v_metrics[]=VIDEO_THUMBNAIL_IMPRESSIONS_VTR&v_metrics[]=VIEWS&v_metrics[]=WATCH_TIME&v_metrics[]=ESTIMATED_UNIQUE_VIEWERS&dimension=VIDEO&o_column=VIDEO_THUMBNAIL_IMPRESSIONS_VTR&o_direction=ANALYTICS_ORDER_DIRECTION_DESC
