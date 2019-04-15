How To Make A Video Content Strategy With Dan Currier Of Creator Fundamentals

WHAT YOU’LL FIND OUT:
How do you figure out what kind of videos to show on your channel? How in-depth or broad should you get with the topics? Today Dan Currier from Creator Fundamentals tells you how build your Video Content Plan with what he calls the viewer’s “Entry Funnel.”
See Dan’s video “YouTube Content Strategy for Exponential Growth” (start at 2:24 for the best part).
WHY DO THIS?
Customers want to learn skills to do their jobs better and learn more about their field. They are looking on YouTube to find this knowledge. Now, savvy businesses are starting to use YouTube to offer customers free tutorials about their broader areas of expertise. The aim is to bring in top of funnel leads in the same way content marketing blogs bring leads in to their website.
THE GOAL:
Grow your YouTube viewership by having the right content mix, going after both experts and beginners.
THE TIPS:
- Look at your overall audience or the potential audience that you are trying to target.
- Decide which niche or topic you want to become an authority in.
- Try to figure out what types of people are exploring this type of content on YouTube.
- Think about the viewer’s “Entry Funnel.” At the top of the funnel are novice viewers who are just getting interested in learning about a topic. This is the largest pool of potential viewers.
- Target this largest group of people, and they will remember you as the authority that got them started on their education in this field.
- Whatever the topic, you have an opportunity to create free how-to videos where they also learn about your brand and establishes you as an authority in the field.
RESULTS:
Now you can better plan your YouTube video content to bring in your customers.
Dane Golden is CEO of HEY.com, a video content marketing agency. His mission is to help brands get viewers to come back to their videos again and again through use of helpful how-to content, driving loyalty, conversion and ROI. Please connect with Dane on social media using the links below: