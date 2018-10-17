Video Marketing Success Factors Highlighted in Orange County by HEY.com Founder, Dane Golden

Kevin Graham:
Hi this is Kevin Graham at KGNOW in a beautiful Costa Mesa, California – University of Phoenix – I’m joined by HEY.com founder Dane Golden. Dane thanks for being here.
Dane Golden:
What’s up Kevin.
Kevin Graham:
Excited to have you today on our program for our monthly meetup Video For Business Growth Orange County here in Costa Mesa. Tell us about what you’re gonna be speaking about tonight we’re gonna be talking about.
Dane Golden:
It’s a workshop on video content marketing simply put that’s how you get your viewers your customers coming back to your videos once twice three times on their own.
Kevin Graham:
Exciting stuff! So sounds like very similar to most kind of content marketing. You want to answer your prospects’, your target market’s problems, their questions, give them content to help them. Get value and bring it. And you have a special approach around the “how-to” kind of piece of it right?
Dane Golden:
That’s right. So if you think about it, a lot of content marketing – which is mostly blogs that’s been happening for corporations for 10 years – and yet for video most people are still talking about how awesome they are. And and even if I want to buy a product from a company, I really only want to watch one commercial.
But what is going to help them – the the customer, the viewer – that’s what’s gonna get them coming back again and again, right? The content that brings value to the user without trying to sell them. It drives brand awareness but you’re not necessarily trying to jam something down their throat, right?
Kevin Graham:
I’m really looking forward to it thanks for taking the time.
Dane Golden:
Thank you Kevin.
Kevin Graham:
This is Kevin Graham KGNOW.
Dane Golden:
If you say “you” once in the first five seconds of a video you will get 66% more views. And if you say it twice – whether it’s “you” or “your” or “yourself” or some word like that, you’re going to get 97 percent more views. That’s actually twice as many views! And we showed this through a study looking at 30,000 videos.
So there’s a war going on between advertisers and customers. Every time that advertisers find a new place to advertise to, we as customers avoid it right? We block ads, we skip ads, we use VPNs. But what I believe is that we should look for ads that people instead of going out of their way to avoid they go out of their way to find.
Dane Golden is CEO of HEY.com, a video content marketing agency. His mission is to help brands get viewers to come back to their videos again and again through use of helpful how-to content, driving loyalty, conversion and ROI. Please connect with Dane on social media using the links below: