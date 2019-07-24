Video Marketing World With Scott Simson

Scott Simson from Video Marketing World tells us about the exciting speakers and sessions coming up at Video Marketing World. Note that we recorded a few weeks ago, and there have been some slight changes and additions to the program. Use our special coupon code ‘VMWDane’ to receive $100 off of your Video Marketing World 2019 ticket.
Dane Golden:
It’s time for the Video Marketing Value Podcast from HEY.com. This is the podcast where we help marketers and business owners just like you get more value out of your video marketing efforts. My name is Dane Golden, and today we have a special guest, Scott Simson of Video Marketing World. Welcome Scott.
Scott Simson:
Hey Dane. Thanks so much for having me today. I’m looking forward to the interview.
Dane Golden:
I’m very excited about it. I went to Video Marketing World last year. Tell us about it. Where is it? When is it? What’s the website?
Scott Simson:
Yes. Video Marketing World is located this year in Richardson, Texas, which is just outside of Dallas, and it’s August 23rd and 24th. It’s going to be phenomenal. It’s going to be in the heat of the summer, but we’re in a cool air conditioned room and it’s going to be a blast. Really looking forward to it.
Dane Golden:
I loved it last year, the really great intensive learnings, but also great networking. Great to connect of course with all my video marketing friends. Now, founded by Jeremy Vest, and now you’re the CEO. Jeremy is still involved. Tell us a little bit about your background so people can know you better.
Scott Simson:
Awesome. Yes, I’d love to. So my background in internet marketing kind of started about 10 years ago. My wife and I wrote a couple of books, one children’s book, and then one for teens and adults. And really, it was our first experience with doing anything online because we sold books online, and that evolved into blogging. And so my wife and I had a blog. It was called From Middle Class to Millionaire, where we’d talk about the attributes that we were implementing into our own lives so we could learn to think like a millionaire and hopefully get ourselves to that status at some point. And then blogging turned into motivational speaking. Motivational speaking turned into do things on YouTube. And then all of a sudden, we had built this YouTube channel that’s family-focused, family-centric now, and it has 300000 subscribers. So we’ve had some success on YouTube and that’s also translated into success on other social platforms.
Scott Simson:
But what we really wanted to do 10 years ago was create a conference where we could share valuable information with people who are following us online. And so, when the opportunity came up to take over part of Video Marketing World, we were like, “Yes, this is exactly what we’ve been wanting to do for the last 10 years,” and we’re very, very excited about it. And so I’m humbled by the opportunity, but also very excited to bring some of the things and some of my own personality to it. It’s going to be a great year.
Dane Golden:
Now, let’s talk about some of the sessions so people can know what’s coming. And Benton Crane is your keynote from Harmon Brothers.
Scott Simson:
Yeah, the CEO of Harmon Brothers, Benton Crane. Benton’s a great guy. The Harmon Brothers, they really revolutionized the digital marketing industry because they would create these out of the box, so out of the box advertisements for products like Poopourri and the Squatty Potty.
Dane Golden:
We know those very well.
Scott Simson:
Yeah, yeah, yeah. Everybody does, but they’ve racked up millions upon millions of views and millions and millions of dollars in sales. And the Harmon Brothers, like I said, really revolutionized the way that people advertise on Facebook. And so then other companies similar to Harmon Brothers have popped up also. But it’s cool to have kind of somebody coming who was at the forefront of this revolution, somebody who really kind of made the changes happen. So Benton’s coming and he’s going to give an awesome keynote. I’m certain of it. And yeah, we have a lot of amazing people coming, so [crosstalk 00:04:27].
Dane Golden:
So I’m going to ask you about some of them, and I’ve seen many of them speak. So Shaun McKnight, he’s the most serious yet fun speaker, and his business doesn’t sound like it has a hard edge to it. It’s Cute Girl Hairstyles, but he has just researched everything. He’s tried everything. Really looking forward to that. What do we expect from him this year?
Scott Simson:
Yeah, Shaun McKnight, he’s probably one of the sweetest guys that I’ve ever met. Super nice, very kind, very humble. But he’s also an extremely intelligent businessman. The Cute Girls Hairstyle is a brand that’s worth millions of dollars. And Shaun has, like you said, he has researched everything to the bone. He knows the ins and outs of his analytics. And so what we’re really excited to hear from Shaun this year is just some of the tactical things, the tactical advice that he can leave our attendees with that they can take home and start incorporating into their own business, analytic side, strategy side, those types of things where they are left with information that they can implement and see results on immediately.
Dane Golden:
And tell us about the Women in Video panel.
Scott Simson:
Yeah. So we have some really awesome women coming to the event this year. Judi Fox, Fox Rocks, she’s awesome. She’s just been killing it on LinkedIn. So she’s going to come and represent LinkedIn. She actually has her own presentation, her own session that she’s going to talk about. She’s also on the Women in Video Marketing panel. We have Kristen. Kristen Hills is coming from Six Sisters, and I mean, that brand is massive, but Kristen has been focusing on their video marketing efforts and she’s been doing a phenomenal job, too. She saw some tremendous growth last year on their YouTube, channel and she’s got some really cool practical and tactical advice to be giving. [Zaley Barkley 00:06:37] is coming. She’s awesome. She’s been doing YouTube stuff. She’s also done a lot of video training, so she’s got a group, an organization that she works with and teaches them how to do video marketing. We have-
Dane Golden:
Your wife.
Scott Simson:
My wife, yeah. My wife. Yeah, she’s great, of course. How could I forget my wife? I’m going to be in trouble if she listens to this. Yeah. We’ve got a really awesome panel full of great women who have been very successful in video marketing.
Dane Golden:
And then Travis Chambers of Chamber Media, he’s been spreading the gospel about his funnel, his video funnels, which is really interesting to me. Is that what he’s going to talk about or something else?
Scott Simson:
I think Travis, I’m not 100% sure of what his talk is going to be on, but you know when you have Travis onstage, whatever he does is going to be big. It’s going to be fun, because that’s Travis’ personality. He’s hilarious. He’s a friend of mine. We both actually grew up, or we’re from the same area. I grew up in Boise, Idaho. That’s where he lives now. And so whenever I go back to Boise to visit family, I try to get together with Travis. He’s a very cool guy, very intelligent, and his business now is worth millions of dollars as well. And it’s been cool to watch him succeed and do big things in this industry.
Dane Golden:
Amazing video ads. And then you have great YouTube gurus doing sessions like Roberto Blake, Sean Cannell, Benji Travis, Tim Schmoyer, list goes on.
Dane Golden:
Yeah. What would video marketing be without the guys who are doing the training side of things? All of these guys that you just mentioned, I mean, Tim was one of the first YouTube experts that I found when I was first starting YouTube. And I just loved all of the information that Tim has put out. Roberto, I met last year at Video Marketing World. He’s a phenomenal guy. Owen Video. Owen’s awesome. He’s our MC and he’s super, super intelligent when it comes to branding and even working on the monetization side of YouTube, creating brand deals and content that brings in more revenue in ways that most people just don’t think about. So we’re really excited to hear from each of these guys because all of them though, they all train on YouTube, they all have something a little bit different to say. And their personalities are a little bit different. So you get somebody who fits for each personality or attendee profile. So we’re excited to have the full gamut of these strong leaders on YouTube.
Dane Golden:
And you’re doing something on mastering brand deals as well because that’s key to know.
Scott Simson:
Yeah. So we’re trying to gear our event towards more of the business community, the people who are focusing on wanting to see an ROI in their own personal business. But a lot of the times, what happens with businesses is they fail to recognize that YouTube or really social media in general can be its own separate source or stream of income. And so it’ll be really cool to have Owen and some of these other guys talk about how to make money or how to really capitalize on the full power of building a community through digital video. So those types of things are also very important.
Dane Golden:
And I’m going to be on a YouTube optimization panel with Liron Segev, Anthony Ambriz, and Sidney. Who’s Sidney? Tell us about him.
Scott Simson:
Yeah, Sidney is an up and coming creator. He does really, really good work on YouTube. I want to say he’s between 60 and 70,000 subscribers right now, maybe a little bit more than that. But his growth has really just kind of propelled in the last year or so, and he’s very smart with the way that he’s doing things. He focuses on putting out, producing high quality content. He’s done a lot of brand integrations into his videos and he’s just very intelligent, the way that he is built his YouTube channel. So he’s going to be great to hear from.
Dane Golden:
And don’t forget about LinkedIn Video. LinkedIn Video’s getting a lot bigger every day and we’re all doing it. Tell us about who’s on that panel.
Scott Simson:
Yeah. The LinkedIn panel, I’m actually really excited about, because LinkedIn, if you haven’t noticed, in the last year, has just exploded with video content. There are a number of people who are doing video content on there, but there are only a few that are doing video content on LinkedIn very, very well understand the full capabilities or the full potential of the platform. And so on that platform … I mean, sorry, on that panel, we have Craig Fisher, who’s doing well on LinkedIn, Julian Placido, doing very well on LinkedIn. We’ve got Fanny Dunagan. We have Jake Melton, and Lindy Chapman.
Dane Golden:
And one of the things that I liked most about last year at Video Marketing World, as I do when I can, is I love getting together with my friends and people I don’t know yet who are gurus in the space and they’re much more accessible and they have a little bit more time to chat than you would at Vidcon, which was just a mad house, and you have the great insights, but you can ask the the in depth questions and get good responses. It’s much more personable, I would say.
Scott Simson:
Yeah. So there’s a couple of things that we’re doing different this year to really help bring out more of those opportunities. One of them is that we don’t have a multiple track format this year. It’s going to be one room, one stage, one speaker at a time. And they’re just going to be providing the best material that they possibly can be. And so they’re going to give their talk, then they’re going to have a Q&A, and then we’re going to have a break and then we’re going to move on to the next one. And so that’s one thing that we’re really looking forward to.
Scott Simson:
The second thing that I feel like is really important is that we have, it’s more of an exclusive event. We’re not bringing in thousands upon thousands of attendees like they do at Vidcon, or even CVX Live is another one. It’s another big event, and that has, I think over 10000 people that come to it. So ours is very exclusive. We’re only allowing 420 attendees this year. And that in itself allows for a lot more opportunity to have some face time with each of these people individually. We’re also doing some cool mixer networking type events. We’re going to have a party and live music on Friday night. And then obviously, anybody who’s staying at the hotel, there will be things going on all the time, so that way you can network with your friends and network with new friends and with some of these industry leaders.
Dane Golden:
Yeah. I just love that. I mean, don’t forget hanging out in the lobby because you will get to meet some of the people that you follow and spend a lot of time listening and watching. So where can people find out more? Just remind us, Scott, how can people find out more about Video Marketing World?
Scott Simson:
Yeah, Video Marketing World, you can check out the website. It’s videomarketing.world, not videomarketingworld.com, but videomarketing.world. Come and join us on Facebook, on Instagram. Just search Video Marketing World. We’ll pop up. We also have a Facebook group for people who are interested in just learning some tactical things ahead of the event. We’re going to be putting things up on the group all throughout the year. And that’s the Video Marketing World Training HQ Group. And we’d love to have any of your audience come over there and start interacting with us. We’re having a lot of fun.
Dane Golden:
Excellent. Thank you, Scott Simson of Video Marketing World.
Scott Simson:
Thanks Dane. Appreciate it.
Dane Golden:
Thank you. And people will be able to find this episode by searching for HEY and Scott Simson. That’s S-I-M-S-O-N. My name is Dane Golden, and I want to thank you, the listener, for joining us today. I do this podcast, the Video Marketing Value Podcast from HEY.com, and the YouTube videos and all the other stuff because I love helping marketers and business owners just like you grow your customer community through helpful how to videos, because when you share your expertise in a way that helps your customers live their lives better or do their jobs better, you’ll earn their loyalty and their trust and their business. Thanks to our special guest, Scott Simson of Video Marketing World. Until next week, here’s to helping you help your customers through video.
