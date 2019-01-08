How Much YouTube Should Marketers Watch?

WHY DO THIS?
You can only truly understand how to make better YouTube videos if you watch enough YouTube videos.
THE GOAL:
Find out how much YouTube marketers like you should be watching a day to know how to produce great videos for your YouTube channel.
BEFORE YOU BEGIN:
- Since you’ll want to watch a lot of YouTube on your smartphone, understand your data plan so you aren’t charged extra.
- You may want to restrict your YouTube app setting to view on Wi-Fi only.
WHAT YOU’LL NEED:
- A smartphone.
- A YouTube account.
- A data plan or sufficient Wi-Fi.
- 30 minutes, 5 times per week.
STEPS:
- If you’re in charge of your company’s YouTube channel, you should be watching YouTube for at least 30 minutes each day, 5 days a week.
- Watch YouTube primarily from your smart phone. Mobile is the primary audience for YouTube videos, and you need to understand viewing habits by becoming a regular viewer yourself. YouTube success factors are unique to the platform.
- To find time for 30 minutes of YouTube watching every day, you can watch on your phone:
- On your lunch break.
- While folding laundry.
- While in line at the supermarket.
- Observe what gets you to click on thumbnails on your phone.
- Observe how close the subject of successful videos gets to the camera.
- Observe what makes you get bored and click off or skip ahead.
- Observe what makes a how-to video work for businesses.
FREE SECRET BONUS TIPS:
- Observe how small thumbnails are on your smartphone, and why one makes you want to click more than another.
- Watch YouTube video on your phone both landscape and portrait. Sometimes people never turn their phones to landscape, so the image is even smaller. This gives you an idea of how zoomed in your videos will have to be to work the native YouTube platform of mobile.
RESULTS:
You will gradually understand what works for YouTube videos.
YOU’RE DONE!
Dane Golden is CEO of HEY.com, a video content marketing agency. His mission is to help brands get viewers to come back to their videos again and again through use of helpful how-to content, driving loyalty, conversion and ROI. Please connect with Dane on social media using the links below: