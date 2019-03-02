What is HEY.com?

Hey! Welcome to HEY.com!
My name is Dane Golden and I make these videos because I love helping brands, and marketers, and business owners, just like you, grow your customer community through helpful how-to videos.
That’s my promise to you, that if you watch these videos, you will learn how to engage your customer community and form a stronger bond between your customer and your business, right, that’s what you want. And then they’re also engaging with you personally because video is a very personal medium, right.
So if they keep watching your videos, you have a very strong chance of doing business with that customer.
Hope you enjoy the channel!
Dane Golden is CEO of HEY.com, a video content marketing agency. His mission is to help brands get viewers to come back to their videos again and again through use of helpful how-to content, driving loyalty, conversion and ROI. Please connect with Dane on social media using the links below: