How To Use YouTube Audience Retention With Liron Segev From VidIQ

YouTube Analytics Expert Liron Segev from VidIQ says that Audience Retention is the most under-appreciated of the YouTube Analytics.
“It’s all about audience retention,” he says. You have to have as high audience retention as possible in the first 60 seconds. This means you have to hook their interest right at the beginning. If you don’t, he says, you’ve wasted an opportunity.
Check out the VidIQ YouTube channel and get the VidIQ plugin (affiliate link recommendation).
“Your thumbnail was amazing,” Liron says. “You grabbed them. They came to your video, they pushed play, and then you just lost them. And, as soon as you do that, it doesn’t matter how brilliant your video is, that’s just gone. It’s a pity, because all the hard work was done.”
Instead, he says, “Hook them in very, very quickly right at the beginning, and that will make sure that your video gets seen by more people.”
In this video we look at multiple examples of our YouTube Audience Retention to see how they are performing at 60 seconds, and if good retention at 60 seconds corresponds to a successful video.
