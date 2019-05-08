HEY.com - Video Marketing Value

How To Add A Channel Description On YouTube

Today we’re going to show you how to add and change your YouTube channel description, also known as the About page.

WHY DO THIS?

The YouTube channel description shows up in several places, including YouTube search, and helps viewers know what your channel is about.

THE FACTS:

  1. The YouTube channel description and the About page that’s visible from the channel page are the same thing.
  2. Some YouTube experts believe the About page is the most under-used feature for YouTube optimization.

THE STEPS:

  1. Go to your YouTube channel home page (logged in).
  2. Click on About page tab.
  3. Click “Customize Channel.”
  4. Roll over description to see pencil icon. Click it.
  5. Describe your channel and why people should subscribe. Click Done.

BONUS TIPS:

  1. Links are not clickable on the channel description/About page.
  2. You can add your business email on this page (users see it after verifying their human status).
  3. This is where you add banner links to your website and social media.

RESULTS:

Now you know how to add a YouTube channel description, also known as the About page.

*Thanks to viewer Zero_Blake for this comment and question.

