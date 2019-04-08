How To Use The New YouTube Support Forum

The new YouTube Community Forum offers help from both official YouTube staff and community members.
THE GOAL:
You want to know how to use the new YouTube Community Forum so you can get your YouTube questions answered in a quick, helpful way.
THE FEATURES:
- The new YouTube Community Forum was moved from the Official YouTube Help Forum on Jan. 7, 2019.
- There are featured posts.
- You can ask a question.
- You can subscribe to a topic.
- You can read replies, both official and unofficial.
- There’s no thumbs up or thumbs down.
- You create a username to use it.
- It shows how many questions you have asked.
- When you search for a topic, you’ll get combined results from Google’s YouTube Help articles, the YouTube Community Forum itself, and from the YouTube Creator Academy.
- You make a comment by hitting “Reply.”
