VIDEO MARKETING VALUE

How To Use The New YouTube Support Forum

The new YouTube Community Forum offers help from both official YouTube staff and community members.

THE GOAL:

You want to know how to use the new YouTube Community Forum so you can get your YouTube questions answered in a quick, helpful way.

THE FEATURES:

  • The new YouTube Community Forum was moved from the Official YouTube Help Forum on Jan. 7, 2019.
  • There are featured posts.
  • You can ask a question.
  • You can subscribe to a topic.
  • You can read replies, both official and unofficial.
  • There’s no thumbs up or thumbs down.
  • You create a username to use it.
  • It shows how many questions you have asked.
  • When you search for a topic, you’ll get combined results from Google’s YouTube Help articles, the YouTube Community Forum itself, and from the YouTube Creator Academy.
  • You make a comment by hitting “Reply.”
Tags:,

Get the HEY.com
Video Content Marketing Newsletter

Thanks!

Something went wrong.

We don't spam.