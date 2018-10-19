Hector Garcia CPA YouTube Audit

I was on the “Hector Garcia CPA” YouTube channel. Hector is the No. 1 YouTube channel in the world about QuickBooks – even higher in ranking above the QuickBooks channel itself. He also give incredible advice about accounting and managing your business through his YouTube webinars.
In this livestream I gave a public audit of his YouTube channel. See my comments starting at 18:01 into the video.
Dane Golden is CEO of HEY.com, a video content marketing agency. His mission is to help brands get viewers to come back to their videos again and again through use of helpful how-to content, driving loyalty, conversion and ROI. Please connect with Dane on social media using the links below: