How to do YouTube in Multiple Languages for Brands in 2018 with Dane Golden – TubeTalk EP 150

In this week’s episode of VidPow TubeTalk, host Nick Nimmin talks with Dane Golden about what to do if you have an international business that needs to do YouTube channels in multiple languages, or if you have a YouTube channel that already has videos in multiple languages. Having videos in multiple languages on your brand channel can be a major problem and significantly lower traffic on your channel overall.
Hear Dane’s recommendations on how to resolve these problems for multi-lingual channels, depending on your specific situation.