VIDEO CONTENT MARKETING TIPS

How To Start A YouTube Video At A Specific Time Code

 

THE GOAL:

  1. Link to a specific time code in a YouTube video so that viewers get right to the point you want to share with them.
  2. This can be helpful for email, social media, or in a YouTube description or YouTube comment.

BEFORE YOU BEGIN:

Find out at exactly what time you want the viewer to begin the video.

WHAT YOU’LL NEED:

  1. The URL of the YouTube video
  2. The “Share” button on that video.
How To Start A YouTube Video At A Certain Time Share Time Code Example

This is what you see after you click the “Share” button on a YouTube video. You have to click the “Start at” button. The number after the t= is the number of seconds into the video.

THE STEPS:

  1. Click the share button.
  2. Scroll down.
  3. Enter time code.
  4. Copy URL.
  5. Share URL. Make sure to also reference the specific time code as a backup.

    Example: “Check out this video about YouTube time code linking: https://youtu.be/nuI-mmvfVRA?t=115 (Go to 1:55 in the video).”

RESULTS:

  • Now your viewers can see the exact time in the video you want to share with them.

 YOU’RE DONE!

