How To Start A YouTube Video At A Specific Time Code

THE GOAL:
- Link to a specific time code in a YouTube video so that viewers get right to the point you want to share with them.
- This can be helpful for email, social media, or in a YouTube description or YouTube comment.
BEFORE YOU BEGIN:
Find out at exactly what time you want the viewer to begin the video.
WHAT YOU’LL NEED:
- The URL of the YouTube video
- The “Share” button on that video.
THE STEPS:
- Click the share button.
- Scroll down.
- Enter time code.
- Copy URL.
- Share URL. Make sure to also reference the specific time code as a backup.
Example: “Check out this video about YouTube time code linking: https://youtu.be/nuI-mmvfVRA?t=115 (Go to 1:55 in the video).”
RESULTS:
- Now your viewers can see the exact time in the video you want to share with them.
YOU’RE DONE!
Dane Golden is CEO of HEY.com, a video content marketing agency. His mission is to help brands get viewers to come back to their videos again and again through use of helpful how-to content, driving loyalty, conversion and ROI. Please connect with Dane on social media using the links below: